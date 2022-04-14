Mineral production up by 13.2% in first 11 months of 2021-22

The country's mineral production increased 4.5 per cent in February 2022 over the same month a year ago, the mines ministry said on Thursday.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February was at 123.2, registering a rise of 4.5 per cent as compared to the level recorded in the year-ago month, it said in a statement.

The mineral production recorded cumulative growth of 13.2 per cent in April-February 2021-22 , according to the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines.

In February this year, the production of coal was at 795 lakh tonne, lignite at 47 lakh tonne, natural gas (utilised) 2,515 million cubic metres and petroleum (crude) at 23 lakh tonne.

The minerals whose production showed growth were diamond, lignite, phosphorite and bauxite, among others.

Production of minerals like limestone, gold, manganese ore and chromite showed contraction.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:37 PM IST