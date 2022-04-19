Mindtree shares jump 3% after Q4 earnings

Shares of IT company Mindtree on Tuesday climbed 3 percent in early trade after the firm registered a 49.1 percent jump in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of FY22.

The stock jumped 3 percent to Rs 4,080 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 3 percent to Rs 4,079.55.

At 11 AM, the stock fell 1.70 percent at Rs 3,890.05 on the BSE while on the NSE it was trading 1.73 percent down to Rs 3,889.00 apiece.

Mindtree on Monday said it has registered a 49.1 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 473.1 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 compared to the year-ago period.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 317.3 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Mindtree's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 37.4 percent to Rs 2,897.4 crore during January-March 2022 from Rs 2,109.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

For the financial year 2021-22, consolidated net profit of Mindtree grew by 48.8 percent to Rs 1,652.9 crore from Rs 1,110.5 crore at the end of financial year 2020-21.

The consolidated revenue of Mindtree rose to 10,525.3 crore at the end of 2021-22 from Rs 7,967.8 crore a year ago.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:05 AM IST