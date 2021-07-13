Mindtree Q1 consolidated net profit rises 61% to Rs 343.4 cr, revenue up 20.1%

IT firm Mindtree on Tuesday reported a 61.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 343.4 crore for the June quarter compared to that of Rs 213 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue of the Bengaluru-based company grew by 20.1 per cent to Rs 2,291.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,908.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In dollar terms, net profit rose by 64.7 per cent to USD 46.5 million while revenue grew by 22.6 per cent to USD 310.5 million in the June quarter over the year-ago period.

At the end of June quarter, the company's active client base stood at 260, the filing said. Mindtree had 27,256 employees at the end of the June quarter with trailing 12-months attrition at 13.7 per cent.