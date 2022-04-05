Mindtree invests in COPE Health Solutions to accelerate its healthcare business

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in COPE Health Solutions, a US healthcare consulting, implementation, and co-management leader in value-based care and payment, workforce development and data analytics, to expand its healthcare business.

Based in Los Angeles and New York, COPE Health Solutions works with health systems, health plans, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations across the US to enable the transition to value-based care and payments, and to train and grow the health workforce needed to succeed with these new healthcare models.

With this investment, Mindtree will be able to leverage the consulting, data analytics, and management capabilities of COPE Health Solutions to expand its provider and payer footprint and drive growth in areas such as value-based care, population health management, and connected health, it said in a press statement.

“Our investment in COPE Health Solutions unlocks the complementary value propositions of the two companies for the rapidly evolving healthcare sector in the U.S. to reduce the cost of care and improve outcomes,” said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. “The combination of COPE Health Solutions’ consulting and analytics expertise and Mindtree’s end-to-end digital transformation capabilities will enable the two companies to address a broader spectrum of needs arising from the growth of value-based care, personalized healthcare, and interoperability of electronic health records.”

“We are pleased to welcome Mindtree to the board of COPE Health Solutions,” said Allen Miller, CEO of COPE Health Solutions. “With Mindtree’s strategic investment and digital transformation capabilities, together, we plan to create and deliver compelling healthcare solutions and value for our clients and their members and patients. The two companies share a deep commitment to innovation powered by technology. This is vital to the success of value-based care in the emerging healthcare landscape in the US.”

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:23 PM IST