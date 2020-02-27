Microsoft to miss sales forecast due to coronavirus outbreak

San Francisco: After Apple, Microsoft has revised its revenue guidelines for its January-March quarter owing to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, saying the supply-chain has been slowed down which will impact its Windows and Surface businesses.

In a statement, the company said although it sees strong Windows demand in line with its expectations, "the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated at the time of our Q2 earnings call".

"As a result, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, we do not expect to meet our More Personal Computing segment guidance as Windows OEM and Surface are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated. All other components of our Q3 guidance remain unchanged, the company said late Wednesday.