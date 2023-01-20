Microsoft to expand data center investment in Hyderabad | File/ Representative image

Tech giant Microsoft will be establishing three new data centres in Hyderabad, which are in addition to the earlier three made at locations near Hyderabad for an investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

The plans to increase the investments for more new data centres emerged during a meeting between IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Microsoft President-Asia Ahmed Mazhar on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

All six facilities will be deployed in a phase-wise manner in the next 10-15 years and will each serve a 100MW IT load on average. The data centers will help the company accomplish its goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure and serving its customers in India and globally.

The company earlier last year had announced that it had selected Hyderabad to make its largest data center investment in the country. The company had also signed an MoU with the state to enable beneficial activities like cloud adoption, internship programmes, and skilling.

On this occasion, Rama Rao said, "Microsoft and Hyderabad have a very long-term mutually beneficial relationship, and I am very happy to learn that Microsoft will expand in Telangana with such huge digital infrastructure projects. I look forward to seeing Microsoft continue to grow in the state."

Ahmed Mazhari, said, "Hyderabad is one of our most important markets across the world and we will continue to invest in the city. The data centre projects we will deploy in Telangana are some of the first fully owned data centre projects in India by Microsoft. Apart from data centres, we will work with the government to identify special projects and support them in implementing them."

With inputs from PTI