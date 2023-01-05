Microsoft to back Indian spacetech startups in collaboration with ISRO

@kunalgrewal993 (twitter)

From camera phones which almost everyone is carrying aound to wireless headphones becoming a common sight, a lot of the technology we use was created for space. In 2021, India witnessed a 196 per cent surge in funding for more than 100 spacetech startups in the country, laying the foundation for the future. Even global tech giant Microsoft has also decided to empower Indian spacetech ventures, in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ISRO will first identify the potential of gamechanging spacetech startups, which will then find a place on the 'Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub' platform, to boost its growth from an idea to the point that it becomes a unicorn. The partnership will support firms that analyse and process data from satellite via AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning. Knowledge sharing will also be a crucial part of the collaboration between Microsoft and ISRO.

Entrepreneurs will be provided access tech resources such as Azure, GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise and Microsoft 365, to build and operate spacetech ventures. Smart analytics with Power BI and Dynamics 365, will also be available alongside mentoring on space engineering and cloud technologies as well as, product, design, fundraising and marketing.

Access to Microsoft Learn provides training specifically focusing on building connections with other industry players and potential customers, for startups.