Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:21 PM IST

Microsoft starts testing Android apps on Windows 11

Microsoft has partnered with Amazon and popular app developers to curate 50 apps for Windows Insiders to test and validate across a broad set of hardware/ Representational image |

Microsoft has announced the first preview of Android apps on Windows 11. Testers with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors will all be able to try out Android apps on Windows 11.

Android app support did not launch with the initial release of Windows 11. Now, Windows Insiders can test out Android apps on Windows 11 PCs.

"You can see notifications from Android apps notifications in the Action Center or share your clipboard between a Windows app and an Android app," the company said in a statement.

"We have built the experience with accessibility in mind; many Windows accessibility settings apply to Android apps and we are working with Amazon to deliver more improvements."

The firm has partnered with Amazon and popular app developers to curate 50 apps for Windows Insiders to test and validate across a broad set of hardware.

The apps include mobile games like Lords Mobile, June's Journey, and Coin Master and reading applications like the Kindle app.

The update will allows testers to load these apps via the Microsoft Store and the apps will also be integrated into the operating system alongside Windows programs.

More apps will be available over the coming months, though. Microsoft is not saying whether one can install Android apps from outside the Store.

According to the company, Windows 11 features powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work, building a new app or creating your next big idea.

Windows 11 comes with redesigns the Taskbar icons and Start menu. It also adds rounded corners for all program windows and built-in Teams chat.

Windows 11 also includes support for DirectStorage, a feature first introduced on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:21 PM IST
