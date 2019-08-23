Microsoft, ISB ink pact to set up AI Digital Lab; skill CXOs

Hyderabad: IT giant Microsoft and Indian School of Business (ISB) here have signed an MoU to set up an AI (Artificial Intelligence) Digital Lab and also offer an executive programme titled "Leading Business Transformation in the Age of AI" at the B-School's campus here.

Speaking about the tie-up with ISB, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India said AI is a game-changer to drive new business models and transform today's businesses and workplaces.

"With this coming together of ISB and Microsoft, it is a unique opportunity to increase the innovation with AI in businesses. Our new partnership with ISB will empower business leaders to increase their tech intensity and do more with AI," Maheshwari said.

ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava said the collaboration with Microsoft India will enable the institution to use AI to understand new phenomena that are relevant for business as well as policy and subsequently disseminate the knowledge to business leaders who will lead to transform their businesses through artificial intelligence to compete effectively.

The ISB expects to see about 1000 CXOs undergoing the three-day non-technical programme in the next three to four years, Anand Nanadkumar, associate dean of the B-School said adding the programme will begin from October.

The AI digital Lab powered by PlatiFi technologies, a Microsoft partner, will provide an opportunity for ISB to enhance its research eminence through unique insights that will be derived from the research conducted by the lab which will also likely to have a significant impact on business and policy not just in India but all over the world, a joint press release said.

Microsoft will support ISB with best in class infrastructure access to cloud and AI tools, it said.