e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella pitches cloud services as game changer for India

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pitches cloud services as game changer for India

Currently Microsoft Azure is one of the top cloud services providers in India, alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
PTI
Follow us on

Cloud adoption is essential for traditional businesses in India going digital to enter the future, and could also contribute 8 per cent of the country's GDP in the next four years as per Nasscom. Tech major IBM has forecast that 60 per cent of all Indian businesses will be hosting their data on clouds by the end of this decade. Now Microsoft has also joined the list of tech firms confident about the rise of cloud services, with its Indian-origin Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella calling it a game changer for the coutry.

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai, Nadella described cloud as being in its early-to-intermediate stage, citing tremendous momentum in its adoption. India's cloud services marketed is slated to be worth Rs 13 billion by 2026, as they make computing and storage applications seamlessly accessible for firms and people.

Currently Microsoft Azure is one of the top cloud services providers in India, alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

Nadella also announced plans to set up a fourth region in Hyderabad to develop a quality cloud infrastructure. He also highlighted the importance of efficient consumption of energy for economic growth in the years to come.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ashneer Grover calls Suhail Sameer 'Nalla' after latter steps down as BharatPe CEO

Ashneer Grover calls Suhail Sameer 'Nalla' after latter steps down as BharatPe CEO

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pitches cloud services as game changer for India

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pitches cloud services as game changer for India