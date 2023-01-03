Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pitches cloud services as game changer for India

PTI

Cloud adoption is essential for traditional businesses in India going digital to enter the future, and could also contribute 8 per cent of the country's GDP in the next four years as per Nasscom. Tech major IBM has forecast that 60 per cent of all Indian businesses will be hosting their data on clouds by the end of this decade. Now Microsoft has also joined the list of tech firms confident about the rise of cloud services, with its Indian-origin Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella calling it a game changer for the coutry.

Speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai, Nadella described cloud as being in its early-to-intermediate stage, citing tremendous momentum in its adoption. India's cloud services marketed is slated to be worth Rs 13 billion by 2026, as they make computing and storage applications seamlessly accessible for firms and people.

Currently Microsoft Azure is one of the top cloud services providers in India, alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

Nadella also announced plans to set up a fourth region in Hyderabad to develop a quality cloud infrastructure. He also highlighted the importance of efficient consumption of energy for economic growth in the years to come.