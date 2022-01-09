Microsoft adds 'Hide Your Own Video' in Teams after several complaints

After more than 5,000 irritated Microsoft Teams users complained about a functionality that always keeps them in sight during online meetings, the company is finally introducing a 'Hide Your Own Video' in its Teams meeting platform.

Currently, the self view is always static in the bottom right-hand corner of a Teams meeting. "This is often distracting and can also get in the way of the screenshare," complained users on Microsoft's community board.

Several Teams users were frustrated by the fact that they constantly see themselves during meetings. Now, the company is freeing you from the burden of watching yourself in action, reports ZDNet.

"It's instructive to learn how many Teams users describe the experience of constantly staring at themselves. One word that emerges again and again is aexhausting," said the report.

One such user posted on the Microsoft community board, "I'm both a female and new hire and seeing myself is very distracting and exhausting. As a result, I nearly always turn off my camera for all my meetings, even though this makes it even harder to connect with my colleagues, which is a disappointment as a new hire".

According to Microsoft, the new feature to allow Teams users to hide their own video is likely to be launched this month. "Thank you for your feedback! The team is currently working on introducing this capability," said the company.

"Please integrate it fast.. It's so annoying to have your own picture in your face all the time at meetings," replied one user.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 12:44 PM IST