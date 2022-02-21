MHA to verify background of Air India's new CEO Ilker Ayci

The Ministry of Home Affair (MHA) will verify the background of Air India's newly appointed CEO Ilker Ayci, officials said.



This is routine procedure when a foreign national is appointed CEO of any Indian company, officials added.



Ayci, a Turkish citizen, was recently appointed as the CEO and MD of Air India.



The officials said that the process will be initiated once the MHA gets official communication on Ayci from the Tata group or the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which is a nodal Ministry.



The Union Home Ministry is likely to take help from the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) in background verification of Ayci, who was CEO of the Turkish Airlines from 2015 to 2021.



Tata Group bought the debt ridden state-owned Air India from the Central government by placing a bid of Rs 18,000 crore at an auction and on January 27, it took over the full control of Air India.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 08:26 AM IST