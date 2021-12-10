MG Motor to begin exports of SUV model Hector to Nepal

MG Motor India on Friday said it is all set to begin the exports from its Halol-based manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

The company will start exporting its SUV model Hector to Nepal as the first step towards its expansion plan for other south Asian countries.

MG Motor began commercial production in India on May 6, 2019, and launched its first model in June 2019. The company has so far sold over 72,500 units of Hector till date in the country.

''The automaker is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family. Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other south Asian countries, starting with Nepal,'' MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said in a statement.

Hector has played a vital role in establishing the company's prowess in the auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian Auto space, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 04:31 PM IST