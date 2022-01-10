MG Motor India EV sales up 145 per cent in 2021

MG Motor India EV sales spiked 145 per cent to 2,798 units in the calendar year 2021.

The company had sold a total of 1,142 units in 2020.

Currently, the company has one electric sports utility vehicle ZS EV in its India EV product portfolio.

MG Motor India Private Limited is an automobile manufacturer in India, a subsidiary of Chinese automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor which marketed vehicles under the British MG marque.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:19 PM IST