e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh stable and recovering: AIIMS officialJEE (Advanced) 2021: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank with 348 out of 360 marks16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 08:22 PM IST

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 cr

PTI
Metropolis Healthcare in a regulatory filing had said its board approved the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre and its arm Centralab Healthcare Services in a combination of cash and equity shares deal. |

Metropolis Healthcare in a regulatory filing had said its board approved the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre and its arm Centralab Healthcare Services in a combination of cash and equity shares deal. |

Advertisement

Metropolis Healthcare on Friday said its board has approved the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre and its subsidiary Centralab Healthcare Services for a cash consideration of Rs 636 crore.

Earlier on January 17, 2021, Metropolis Healthcare in a regulatory filing had said its board approved the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre and its arm Centralab Healthcare Services in a combination of cash and equity shares deal.

The company's board had earlier approved the acquisition partly by cash consideration of Rs 511 crore and equity consideration of up to 4,95,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each.

The board has "approved the amendment to the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement dated January 17, 2021, signed between the company, Dr Ganesan''s Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd and its promoters/shareholders for the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Dr Ganesan''s Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd along with its subsidiary Centralab Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd," Metropolis Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Now, the amended deal term is cash consideration of Rs 636 crore only as against the combination of cash and equity, earlier announced by the company, it added.

The indicative period for completion of the acquisition is 6 months, the filing said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 08:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal