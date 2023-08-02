Metropolis Healthcare Announces Grant of 75,666 Restrictive Stock Units To Eligible Employees | Representative Image

Metropolis Healthcare Limited on Wednesday announced the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting on Wednesday have approved grant of 75,666 Restrictive Stock Units under Metropolis Healthcare Limited -Restrictive Stock Unit Plan, 2020 to the eligible employees of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the shares is Rs 2 per share.

Metropolis Healthcare Limited shares

The shares of Metropolis Healthcare Limited on Wednesday at 12:14 pm IST were at Rs 1,367.95, down by 0.98 percent.

