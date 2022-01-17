Metro Brands shares rally over 19% after Q3 earnings

Shares of footwear retail chain Metro Brands rallied over 19 per cent after the company reported a 54.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December.

The stock settled at Rs 606.75. The stock surged 19.99 per cent to hit its upper circuit limit of Rs 609.45 on the BSE.

The company has reported a 54.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 100.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

Its total revenue from operations was up 59.02 per cent at Rs 483.77 crore for the quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:35 PM IST