Metro Brands inks partnership with footwear brand FitFlop for India

Metro Brands Ltd, footwear specialty retailers, has signed an exclusive strategic partnership with FitFlop, a footwear brand that combines style with world-class science, for sale and distribution in India.

FitFlop was launched in 2007 by Canadian entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore--biomechanically engineered footwear which means it’s designed to complement the body structure, joint alignment and natural movement. FitFlop footwear is currently being marketed and sold in over 60 countries globally.

Metro Brands has been selling FitFlop in India for the last four years and with this agreement has secured exclusive rights for sale of FitFlop for Indian markets across formats including Exclusive Brand Stores, Multi Brand Stores, Airport Stores, Distribution, Online Marketplaces and Webstore in India.

With this partnership, Metro Brands seeks to reach out and serve the Indian homes who value ultimate comfort with Global Fashion. Metro brands has locations across 136 cities and 30 states in India and plans to leverage its strong network and distribution and online capabilities to drive the FitFlop business in India.

Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands said, “With our wide network and the biomechanical expertise that FitFlop products bring in our portfolio, we aim at reaching Indian homes and provide them with unmatched comfort and design.”

Gianni Georgiades, CEO, FitFlop said, “The strong distribution network and market penetration of Metro Brands adds a multi-fold advantage to our drive. We expect this synergy to create a niche addictive footwear brand in India.”

Currently, Metro Brands is also the National retail partner for Crocs in India and operates 159 stores over 26 states.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:07 PM IST