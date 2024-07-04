 Meta's Threads: India Among Most Active Countries For Platform; Global Monthly Active Users Count Hits 175 Million
Meta's Threads: India Among Most Active Countries For Platform; Global Monthly Active Users Count Hits 175 Million

The update assumes significance as it marks the completion of nearly one year since Meta officially launched rival to Twitter (now X).

Updated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
India is one of the most active countries for Threads, which has notched over 175 million monthly active users globally, according to social media giant Meta.

India: A Big Market For Threads

"With a 175 million actives, we're seeing Threads become a place where people feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas. India is one of the most active countries for Threads globally," Meta said in a release.

In India, some of the most popular tags and topics on Threads are centred around film, TV and OTT content, celebrity-related conversations and sports.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads has over 175 million monthly active users as the social media giant asserted that Threads was launched with the belief that "everyone has something valuable to say".

"It's been a year now, and we're seeing it become a place where people feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas. In fact, India is one of the most active countries for Threads globally," the release said.

Among the other major takeaways are creation of 50 million topic tags on Threads till date, globally.

Cricket Woven In Threads

"Cricket has been reigning on Threads in India, with players from the current Indian squad like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, to former cricketers like Akash Chopra and Suresh Raina, experts like Ridhima Pathak and international cricketers like AB de Villiers sharing their passion for the game," Meta said.

The T20 Cricket World Cup, IPL, and Women's Premier League 2024 have been some of the moments that have sparked cricket conversations on Threads this year, it further said, adding that over 200 creators shared updates about the concluded IPL season on Threads.

Threads scaled highs immediately after it was unveiled in July 2023 - it snapped up 100 million user sign-ups within a week of its launch.

The initial euphoria, however, wore off and according to industry watchers, the app struggled subsequently with steady decline in engagement metrics.

