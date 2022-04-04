Meta takes down 23.6 mn pieces of bad content in India on FB, Instagram

Meta (formerly Facebook) took down 21.2 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 2.4 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in the month of February in accordance with the IT Rules 2021.

Between February 1-28, Meta received 478 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and responded to 100 per cent of these reports.

Of these reports, the social network provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 402 cases. These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc.

"The report describes our efforts to remove harmful content from Facebook and Instagram and demonstrate our continued commitment to making Facebook and Instagram safe and inclusive," said the company.

"We use a combination of Artificial Intelligence, reports from our community and review by our teams to identify and review content against our policies," it added.

Meta actioned a huge 15.4 million spam content, 2.4 million violent and graphic content and 1.4 million content related to adult nudity and sexual activity, among others.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) and take action for going against our standards," it said.

In January, Meta took down over 11.6 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.2 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram.

WhatsApp banned 1,426,000 bad accounts in India in the month of February in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. The company received 335 grievance reports in the same month from the country and took action on 21 of those.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms -- with more than 5 million users -- have to publish monthly compliance reports.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 06:50 PM IST