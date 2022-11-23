Meta: Improved AI helps reduce hate speech; India makes second-highest request for user data | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Meta, in its biannual transparency report on for the first half of 2022 that was released on Wednesday, said that the improved accuracy of AI technology has helped reduce hate speech, bullying, and violence. It also states that the Indian government has made the second-highest number of requests for user data from January-June.

AI helps curb hate-speech content

The report states that the prevalence of bullying and harassment-related content on Facebook was at 0.08 per cent while it was between 0.04-0.05 per cent on Instagram. Meta's actions against hate speech-related content in the third quarter went down from 13.5 million to 10.6 million.

Now with the AI they can recognise funny terms used between friends and better detect words that may be considered offensive or inappropriate in one context but not in another. The report says, “As we improved this accuracy, our proactive detection rate for hate speech also decreased from 95.6 per cent to 90.2 per cent in Q3 2022.”

Even the actions against content which incites violence went down from 19.3 million to 14.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. This was after the company improved their AI as it was able to better recognise emojis and languages that were being used between friends and the ones that were meant to offend. The proactive rate for actioning content went down from 98.2 per cent to 94.3 per cent in the same quarter.

Despite the decrease in proactive rate in some categories, the prevalence of harmful content on both Facebook and Instagram stayed relatively the same between the second and the third quarter.

Indian government makes second-highest number of requests

The report also says that the Indian government has made the second-highest number of requests for user data from Meta between January to June, while the United States made the most number of requests. India made a total of 55,497 requests for information of 91,159 users in the first half of the year. The company only provided data on 36,955 requests made by the government. From the requests made about 51,602 requests were for a legal process whereas about 3,895 were related to disclosure requests.

Talking about restricting data, Meta restricted 597 pages, accounts and posts on the directions of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as they violated the Section 69A of the Information technology Act 2000.

The requests by the government were more than the requests in the first half and second half of the year.

Meta has also recently announced that a community forum would take place in December, where nearly 6,000 people from 32 countries will discuss the conduct in the metaverse.