Messenger's end-to-end encrypted chats, calls available to everyone

Meta-owned Messenger's end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) chats and calls are now available to everyone.

According to reports, Messenger added E2EE chatting in 2016 when it was still called Facebook Messenger, and Meta was still Facebook.

The optional feature is fully rolled out to everyone, with toggles to encrypt text messages as well as group chats and calls, the report said.

Meta has discussed switching to E2EE as a default, but that may not happen until next year at the earliest.

Users can turn that on by toggling the lock icon when they start a new chat.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:42 PM IST