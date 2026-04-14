Merchant Payments Platform Razorpay Faces Outage Due To Technical Issues

Payment gateway platform Razorpay on Tuesday went down due to a technical issue, which was later resolved.

The outage, which began at around 10 AM, led to transaction failures and delays for merchants across its platform.

The outage affected the company’s merchant dashboard, leading to a failure in processing payments and tracking transactions.

The company informed merchants through a message about the outage. “We are currently seeing failures in the merchant dashboard due to a technical issue within Razorpay. Our internal teams have isolated the root cause and are actively working internally to resolve the issue at the earliest,” the fintech said in the message to merchants.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the company claimed that it has restored services.

However, the Bengaluru-headquartered company has not issued an official statement so far. Founded in 2014 by IIT Roorkee alumni Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Razorpay is looking to get listed on the domestic bourses with a $700 million IPO.

In FY25, it reported consolidated revenue of Rs 3,783 crore, rising 65 percent year-on-year. Gross profit also increased 41 percent to Rs 1,277 crore on the back of payment gateway expansion, point-of-sale, and other business segments.

However, the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,209 crore after employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs, largely due to one-time expenses linked to its redomiciling to India.

The company is leveraging artificial intelligence to fast-track its operations and reduce operating costs. In March, it launched Agent Studio, an artificial intelligence-driven platform aimed at automating payment-related operations such as handling failed transactions, managing subscriptions, and resolving disputes.