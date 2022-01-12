Mercedes eyes double-digit sales growth in 2022

Mercedes-Benz India stated that it is aiming for double-digit sales growth this year as compared with 2021.

The company is planning to roll out 10 new products in the market during the period.

The company retailed 11,242 units in 2021, a growth of 42.5 per cent over 7,893 units in 2020.

"We will aim for double-digit growth in the next two years and specifically in 2022, I expect strong double-digit growth," stated Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk.

