Mercedes-Benz launches EQB electric, GLB SUV models in India

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Friday launched two seven seater sports utility vehicles -- GLB and EQB -- in the country priced between Rs 63.8 lakh and Rs 74.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV siblings target large and nuclear families that want more space for their active lifestyle and dynamic requirtements.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

The three trims of the GLB range include the 200, 200d, and 220d 4Matic and are priced at Rs 63.8 lakh, Rs 66.8 lakh, and Rs 69.8 lakh, respectively. This three-row SUV will be powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which are paired with seven- and eight-speed automatic units respectively.

In terms of features, GLB gets two-piece LED tail lights, squared LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, powered front seats with ventilation function and two 10.25-inch screens working as an instrument console and infotainment system each.

The GLB comes with a 8 year engine transmission warranty.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

The full electric EQB 300 4MATIC is tagged at Rs 74.5 lakh. It offers features like sweptback LED headlamps, spit LED tail lights, a blanked-off grille, a powered tailgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless charging USB Type-C ports, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting.

Mercedes-Benz EQB will sport a 66.4-kWh battery pack generating 225 bhp and 390 Nm of torque, and it will support AC and DC charging.

"Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and a pair of seats, for the pre-teens or even pets," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

For the first time, the company is offering three powertrains, a petrol, diesel, and an electric for customers, he noted.

"The launch of the EQB is also a significant step towards our vision of transitioning to a climate neutral fleet gradually, with four luxury EVs in the Mercedes-Benz India portfolio," Schwenk said.

The Pune-based automaker said it has set up 30 ultra-fast chargers across the country and there will be 10 more by the end of this year.

With inputs from PTI