Mercedes-Benz India delivers 550 cars during Navratri, Dussehra

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it has handed over 550 cars to customers across the country during the ongoing festive period.

The company has repeated the record sales achieved during 2019 Navratri and Dussehra.

"Strong customer demand is witnessed across key markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat which saw a resurging customer demand, owing to the return of normalcy and stabilisation of businesses and the wish to unlock their aspirations," the company said in a statement.

"The customer confidence is also buoyed by Mercedes-Benz's attractive product portfolio which is continuously upgraded, combined with the value driven innovative financial and cost of ownership packages, which exceed customers' expectation."

As per the statement, 550 deliveries were made in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat and the northern markets.

"In Delhi NCR alone, 175 new Mercedes-Benz cars were handed over to their proud owners. Mercedes-Benz earlier witnessed a sequential growth in its monthly sales in Q3 2020, amidst the current market challenges prevalent owing to the pandemic," the statement said.