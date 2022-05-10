Mercedes-Benz drives in all C-Class sedan in India tagged at Rs 55 lakh

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday said it has launched the all new version of the C-Class sedan in India, priced between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 61 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has launched the new C-Class in three trims; petrol powered C 200 is priced at Rs 55 lakh while diesel powered C 220d and 330d are tagged at Rs 56 lakh and Rs 61 lakh, respectively.

The company said it has received over 1,000 pre-launch bookings for the fifth generation C-Class, its highest-ever for any vehicle in the country leading to a waiting period that extends to nearly 2-3 months.

''The unprecedented interest level of customers have exceeded our expectations resulting in over 1,000 confirmed bookings for the 'Baby S' even before its launch, making it one of the most anticipated luxury cars to be introduced in the market today.

''It would be our endeavor to deliver these cars to our customers at the earliest,'' Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk noted.

The new C-Class only marks the beginning of the company's products offensive for the market this year, he added.

The company plans to launch ten products in the market this year. It has already launched two products so far.

''With this launch, our sedan portfolio comprising eight products gets bolstered, underlining the strong preference for luxury sedans. It is encouraging to see the strong emergence of luxury sedans making their distinct mark and we are confident the new C-Class will build on the success story of its predecessors. We forecast significant volume contribution to our portfolio in the coming years with the addition of the all-new C-Class,'' Schwenk stated.

He noted that the C-Class is one of the company's global bestsellers and underpins human-centered innovations combined with luxurious comfort and a sporty and modern design.

''The car utilises the ISG technology to offer the best of power as well as best-in-class fuel economy. The new C-Class shares the DNA of the flagship S-Class and derives key luxury appointments and packs the latest in technology like NTG 7 infotainment, latest generation of AI powered MBUX, a revolutionary Car to X Communication, making the new C-Class the most advanced C-Class ever in India,'' Schwenk added.

The model is 65 mm longer and 10 mm wider than the fourth generation model.

The C 200 comes with a 1.5 litre gasoline engine while the C 220d and 330d are powered by 2 litre diesel powertrains.

Elaborating on the business scenario, Mercedes-Benz India Head of Sales and Marketing Santosh Iyer told PTI that the product is being produced locally and the deliveries have commenced from Tuesday.

He noted that demand remains strong in the market and the company is well placed to record its best-ever year in terms of sales in the country.

''We sold over 4,000 units in the first quarter...this shows the demand side is very strong and people are also coming ahead to book cars for the festival season, so that they can take delivery during that period. This also shows signs of maturity in the market,'' Iyer said.

The carmaker expects 2022 to be the best year, bettering its record of 2018 where it sold over 15,500 units, he added.

''We will be able to produce cars even better than pre-COVID times but the demand is even stronger than the pre-COVID..so in volume terms, qualitative terms, quantitative terms, this should be the best year for us,'' Iyer said.

On new launches, he noted that the company has committed to introduce ten products this year.

''The C-Class is the second product this year after the Maybach S-Class. There are eight more products to go. One of them will be the locally produced EV, which is the EQS and that we will roll out in the fourth quarter of this year,'' Iyer added.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:51 PM IST