MeitY partners with T-Hub, gives grants of over Rs 9.7 mn to 13 IoT, hardware startups

T-Hub, innovation ecosystem, in partnership with MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) today announced grant disbursement to Indian startups in the hardware and IoT sector. As many as 13 startups were selected from across the country for Digital India’s Scale Up program to receive a grant of Rs 7.5 lakh each from MeitY. The grants will support the startups in accelerating the development of their innovative solutions.

This is the partial grant that has been disbursed to the startups who have demonstrated proof of concept, built an existing customer base, and exhibited the potential for scale across the country.

The selected startups are Bariflo Labs Pvt Ltd., Startoon Labs Pvt. Ltd, Ayasta Technologies Pvt Ltd., BluArmor, Detect Technologies, Greenies, MLIT Solutions, Mobilytics, Nemocare Wellness, Rizel Automotive Pvt Ltd, SatSure Analytics India Pvt Ltd, Swaayatt Robots Private Limited and RoadMetrics Pvt Ltd. Rest of the grant will be disbursed post the completion of the program.

MSR, CEO, T-Hub, said “T-Hub's collaboration with MeitY is targeted to support startups who are ready for the growth phase and make the best use of the grants provided. T-Hub enabled these 13 startups and mentored them to be ready for this growth leap, and it all started with an idea to further support Indian innovators on the Internet of Things (IoT) and hardware. Further, the selected startups now can leverage the provided leading corporates and specialized mentors and continue the acceleration journey for respective businesses. This program has enabled us to help startups push past the roadblocks they face to scale their innovations and excel in the modern business environment.”

Digital India’s Scale Up program received 230 applications from early and growth-stage startups across the country, who shared their proposals last year. In addition to the grant funding, the startups received access to unparalleled mentorship through bootcamps on business model development, Go-to-Market strategy, pitching process, and fundraising tips. T-Hub, for this six-month acceleration program, onboarded a pool of experts namely Ravikiran Prabhakara, Entrepreneur, Investor, and Partner at Shirak, Srikar Y.V., Director Government Relations at redBus, Rajeev YSR, Mentor with TSIC, PanneerSelvam Madangopal, VP Corporate Innovation, T-Hub, Madhusudhan Rapole, Managing Director of Oorja Energy, and many others.

The mentorship and guidance from T-Hub and MeitY through this acceleration program helped the selected startups in acquiring more customers, receiving incentive opportunities from the State government, fundraising from investors, global expansions, and successful launch of new products.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:08 PM IST