MEIL bags 15 city gas distribution projects in 9 states

Infrastructure company MEIL has bagged 15 city gas distribution (CGD) projects across nine states, bids for which were opened on Friday, the company said.

The company said that Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) had called for the 11th round of bidding of CGD projects for 65 geographical areas (GA) across India.

The projects are to be executed includes Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, stated MEIL.

MEIL is a major infrastructure company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company was established in 1989 as a small fabrication unit.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:20 PM IST