e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMeet Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy who lives in a 2BHK in Mumbai's Colaba

Meet Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy who lives in a 2BHK in Mumbai's Colaba

Harsh Goenka tweeted last year that Jimmy, who isn't interested in business, is great at playing squash.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

For most milennials and Gen Zs, Ratan Tata has remained the face of the salt to steel conglomerate Tata, which has dabbled into almost every sector. But the man behind such a massive part of the Indian corporate ecosystem, has always maintained a low profile, and little is known of his personal life, unlike major business clans of India.

Few years back, a picture of Ratan Tata's youth had captivated the internet, and recently the former Tata Sons Chief has shared an image of his childhood days, with lesser known brother Jimmy Tata.

Through the picture from 1945, Ratan Tata reminisces about his good old days when nothing came between him and Jimmy, who now lives a low profile life in a 2BHK flat in Mumbai's Colaba.

As per a tweet by Harsh Goenka last year, Jimmy is less interested in business, but is good at playing squash. Ratan and Jimmy Tata also have a third brother Noel Tata, whose daughter in law Manasi Tata is now leading her father's firm Toyota Kirloskar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Meet Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy who lives in a 2BHK in Mumbai's Colaba

Meet Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy who lives in a 2BHK in Mumbai's Colaba

CBI books Amrapali Group MD Anil Sharma, 6 others in 2014 murder case

CBI books Amrapali Group MD Anil Sharma, 6 others in 2014 murder case

TCS refuses to allow employees to work from home, citing productivity concerns

TCS refuses to allow employees to work from home, citing productivity concerns

Sterlite Power receives Rs 305 cr to set up project in Jammu

Sterlite Power receives Rs 305 cr to set up project in Jammu

Auto Expo 2023: Kia India announces Rs 2000 cr investment to scale up EV offerings

Auto Expo 2023: Kia India announces Rs 2000 cr investment to scale up EV offerings