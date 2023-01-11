Meet Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy who lives in a 2BHK in Mumbai's Colaba

For most milennials and Gen Zs, Ratan Tata has remained the face of the salt to steel conglomerate Tata, which has dabbled into almost every sector. But the man behind such a massive part of the Indian corporate ecosystem, has always maintained a low profile, and little is known of his personal life, unlike major business clans of India.

Few years back, a picture of Ratan Tata's youth had captivated the internet, and recently the former Tata Sons Chief has shared an image of his childhood days, with lesser known brother Jimmy Tata.

Through the picture from 1945, Ratan Tata reminisces about his good old days when nothing came between him and Jimmy, who now lives a low profile life in a 2BHK flat in Mumbai's Colaba.

Did you know of Ratan Tata's younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat in Colaba, Mumbai! Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time.

Low profile like the Tata group! pic.twitter.com/hkp2sHQVKq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 19, 2022

As per a tweet by Harsh Goenka last year, Jimmy is less interested in business, but is good at playing squash. Ratan and Jimmy Tata also have a third brother Noel Tata, whose daughter in law Manasi Tata is now leading her father's firm Toyota Kirloskar.