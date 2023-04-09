Meesho employee receives message for payment from person impersonating company CEO | PIXABAY

Phishing attacks have become increasingly common as technology has advanced, and unfortunately, many people have fallen victim to them in recent years. A Meesho employee recently brought attention to a new kind of phishing scam, which involves fraudsters posing as the Chief Executive Officer of a business in order to deceive consumers.

Shikhar Saxena, the employee, shared a screenshot of a text message he received from a scammer pretending to be the CEO of Meesho, Vidit Aatrey. In the message, the scammer asked Saxena to make a purchase for a client and promised to reimburse him later. Saxena was able to identify that it was a fraudster and not his boss, and he shared the screenshot on Twitter, warning others of this latest scam in the startup world.

Latest scam in the startup world - message from the CEO. pic.twitter.com/IIsZYYQsbx — Shikhar Saxena (@_shikharsaxena) April 6, 2023

Since Saxena's tweet was shared, it has garnered over a lakh views, and several users shared similar experiences in the comments. One user reported receiving a similar message asking for PhonePe Apple Vouchers, while another received the same message via email from the CEO of their current company. A third user added that this type of scam has been happening with multiple private companies, and the message template is often the same, always purporting to be from the CEO.

Some users even identified the scam as "CEO Fraud," which is typically carried out via email, but these fraudsters have started using WhatsApp to make their attacks even more convincing. One person shared that their company gave them an interactive tutorial on cybersecurity called "CEO Fraud," which extensively covered such cases.

It's a flattering yet a pretty dumb con in the scheme of cons, and I don't think anyone falls for this. In case you were planning to, please don't! 😁



PS: Only minor impressive thing these con artists seem to have accomplished is getting their hands on my current WhatsApp DP. https://t.co/59zQS0C9xC — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) April 7, 2023

The tweet also caught the attention of Delhi-based software engineer, who shared a screenshot of a chat with a con artist claiming to be the CEO of Snapdeal, Kunal Bahl. Mr. Bahl responded by saying that the scam was flattering yet pretty dumb in the scheme of things, and he doubted anyone would fall for it. He advised people not to fall for such scams and revealed that the only impressive thing these fraudsters had accomplished was getting their hands on his current WhatsApp profile picture.

In conclusion, phishing scams continue to evolve, and scammers are always finding new ways to deceive people. It's important to stay vigilant and to verify the authenticity of messages that seem suspicious, especially those from supposed CEOs or other high-ranking officials.