Medical edtech startup Docemy to offer free medical coaching for Ukraine returnee students

Docemy, India's comprehensive medical education app, has launched an intensive coaching course for foreign medical students looking to crack Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE). Students can register for the course by clicking on the 'FMGE Course' on the Docemy app.

In a bid to restore continuity in learning for returnee medical students from Ukraine, Docemy is also offering them free access to the newly launched FMGE course.

Its FMGE program includes 600 video tutorials covering all the clinical subjects along with slides, quizzes and multiple-choice questions.

''Foreign medical graduates are under a lot of pressure academically and financially during these turbulent times. Our team at Docemy of 35 specialists from India's top medical schools wanted to step up and help in whatever way possible. We believe with the new course dedicated for FMGE students, they can stay connected to learning till the crisis abates,'' observed Docemy co-founder Nishanth B Singh.

Live guidance sessions will also be a part of its engagement drive so that students can directly interact with the experts for guidance in planning their way forward.

For FMGE preparations, students will also have access to mock tests and question banks.

All tutorial aids and lecture notes are available in offline mode too so students with poor connectivity can access all study materials at all times. Docemy's news feed will also allow students to get the latest updates on medical exam schedules.

The Docemy app is available for download on Google Play & App Store.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:04 PM IST