MediBuddy collaborates with Arjun Kapoor to launch latest campaign #HealthPeWealth

MediBuddy, digital healthcare platform has joined hands with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for the biggest healthcare sale ever ‘HealthPeWealth’. With the lowest prices, unbelievable offers, and discounts available on the platform, health will no longer be secondary.

The campaign will be offering customers a slew of benefits from unlimited doctor consultations, lab tests at Rs 249, vaccination doses for flat Rs. 699, and many more exciting offers and discounts all available exclusively on MediBuddy platforms. The cost of the MediBuddy Gold Card has also been slashed to Rs. 1000.

Along with discounts, customers also stand a chance to win exclusive goodies on spending of Rs. 9999, Rs. 7499 & Rs. 4999 respectively for their health needs. Individuals will also be eligible to avail of an instant 10 percent discount on making payments through ICICI Bank Credit Card; users can also avail a cashback of up to Rs. 75 on transacting via MobiKwik. The offers would be valid from 20th September to 30th September 2021.

MediBuddy through this campaign aims to reach out to a larger audience to spread the message across about making health a priority amongst individuals.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 06:36 PM IST