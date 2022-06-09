Meddo Health to expand footprint to tier 2 and 3 cities

Meddo Health provides one-stop care by bringing convenience and quality together on a single platform. /Logo |

Meddo Health, a network of outpatient care, has recently announced its PAN India expansion plans to tap tier 2 and 3 markets with the launch of full-service healthcare centers.

As part of the business plan, the company announces its launch in Chandigarh and Jaipur, with plans to further expand its presence in Pune, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, among other cities by 2023.

With their services already live in Jaipur and Chandigarh, Meddo now seeks to expand its footprint from 4000+ doctors and 350+ Full-Service Health centers currently, to 1000+ centers over the next year, it said in a press statement

Commenting on the expansion plans announcement, Saurabh Kochhar, Founder and CEO of Meddo Health said, “We started Meddo with a vision to transform healthcare delivery in India - which can only happen with specific focus on outpatient care delivery. We have seen great initial traction In Chandigarh & Jaipur with doctors and patients alike; and are confident to bring our One-Stop Care experience to many more cities over the next year.”

Founded in 2018, Meddo Health is now operational in Delhi, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh with dedicated full-service healthcare centres. It provides one-stop care by bringing convenience and quality together on a single platform. Besides this, Meddo Health helps doctors with cost optimization as well as maintenance of the quality of services at the clinic. It emphasizes care management, coordination and continuity of care through its holistic care management approach, the statement added.