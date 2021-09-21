Meat-based startup Nandu's launches innovative and eco-friendly packaging

Nandu’s, largest hyperlocal and omni-channel meat brand, announced it has launched an eco-friendly packaging for all its home delivery orders.

Narendra Pasuparthy, Chief Farmer, Founder and CEO, Nandu’s, said, “As far as our innovative packaging is concerned, after a lot of deliberation and researching materials, we decided on the solution that is a win-win for us and the environment. While creating this innovation we took all measures to ensure that the product quality and safety is not compromised in any way. Nandu’s goal now is to make 100 percent of our packaging plastic-free by 2023.”

Vinay Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, Nandu’s, noted, “The challenge is for businesses to see the long-term value in taking the green plunge, adopting a holistic approach to lower environmental footprint, and promoting a more sustainable culture.”

Pavangopal A, Chief Marketing Officer, Nandu’s, said, “With eco-friendly packaging solutions, it’s easier for brands to express who they are and the values they stand for.”

Currently omni-channel, fully integrated farm-to-fork meat brand in Karnataka, Nandu’s includes retail and home delivery services via the company’s e-commerce website, app, call centre orders as well as popular e-commerce marketplaces.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:08 PM IST