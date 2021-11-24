Me N Moms expands retail presence in 6 States; opens 12 new stores

As part of its expansion plan, kids and maternity wear retailer, Me N Moms, opened 12 new stores today across India. Three stores were opened in Hyderabad, Telangana; two in Nagpur, Madhya Pradesh; two in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), UP; one each in Bhatinda, Ludhiana and Amritsar, Punjab; one in Kolkata, West Bengal; and one in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Among these, Noida has got the biggest outlet at the DLF Mall of India, while Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida West in its vicinity also saw the opening of one.

The retail, which currently has 135 stores operational in 69 cities of India, will inaugurate 20 more soon in another seven cities. The brand plans to set up 200 stores by the end of this fiscal, which will be both company-owned and franchise shops.

“Baby care and parenting range had been restricted to the upper echelon of the society due to its premium pricing, but every infant deserves a safe and sound growth during his early years. They should not be deprived of it because of the pandemic,” said Naresh Khatar, Managing Director Me N Moms, who had in 1989 first opened a modest-sized store Mamta Collection in the suburbs of Mumbai. The interest of parents in the store prompted him to set up a distribution chain for baby care products.

The company is now getting more demands for specialised products which include compact breast pumps for working mothers, heat sensor spoon, nail clipper with a magnifying glass, squeezy silicone feeder, unique finger brush with cover for babies, unique forehead thermometer for babies, and one-way nappy liners to keep away babies from rashes.

Employment opportunities

With its expansion to new cities and towns, Me N Moms which at present has more than 950 employees is also creating new employment opportunities and encouraging local talents to be a part of developing innovative products of international standards (ASTM, EN, BIS & ISI certifies) which would be perfect in the foundation years of a baby’s life. The brand has a unique franchise model, where the store is handed over to the franchisee after the setup is put in place and sufficient training is given. This gives autonomy to the franchise owner while at the same time it ensures that they do not compromise on quality.

