MCX Q3 net profit drops 52% on sluggish revenue

Leading commodity bourse MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) reported a 52 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.46 crore for the third quarter of 2021-22 on sluggish revenue.

The company said that net revenue declined on a consolidated basis to Rs 104.06 crore in the third quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 125.67 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said that Its expenses remained almost flat at Rs 58.05 crore as against Rs 58.15 crore in the said period.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 05:24 PM IST