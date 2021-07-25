MCX posts 29.5% drop in Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 39.80 cr

Commodity bourse MCX has posted a 29.47 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.80 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 56.43 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a late night BSE filing.

Income declined to Rs 108.94 crore in the first quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 122.70 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 57.47 crore as against Rs 51.35 crore in the said period.

According to MCX, "Based on current assessment, the management is of the view that impact of COVlD-19 on the operations of the Group and the carrying value of its assets and liabilities is minimal."

With regard to a dispute with a software vendor that was to develop a trading system for the spot market, MCX said, "...the holding company and the software vendor are in the final stages of reaching an amicable out of court resolution whereby the holding company would be provided the rights to the trading software on the payment of the outstanding invoices.