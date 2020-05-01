MCDC taps the opportunity created due to coronavirus

Mumbai: The impact of Coronavirus and its subsequent lockdown is perceived by many businesses as a disaster. But it looks like state-run Maharashtra Cooperative Development Corporation (MCDC) is able to make the best of the opportunity. It is facilitating the direct movement of horticulture crops from farmer producer companies (FPCs) to housing societies.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Milind Akre, Managing Director, MCDC, said, “We have around 117 farmer producer companies registered with us. Of that, 45 FPCs have used our platform to sell around 100 tonnes of horticulture crops. Grains are not being sold through our platform but vegetables and fruits are.” He revealed that over 5,000 housing societies spread across Mumbai, Thane and Pune have been buying supplies directly from farmers (via FPCs).

At present, MCDC is taking bulk orders (more than 30 flat owners per society) considering the present constraints from suppliers' end. One can order at http://bit.ly/2WVY6pg.

It was not easy, Akre reiterated. “Initially, FPCs were reluctant. For the first few days, we had to convince them to supply but now they have seen the demand. So, they are becoming comfortable with this.”