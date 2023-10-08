 Mcap Of Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps ₹86,234.73 Cr; TCS Biggest Gainer
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMcap Of Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps ₹86,234.73 Cr; TCS Biggest Gainer

Mcap Of Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps ₹86,234.73 Cr; TCS Biggest Gainer

The market valuation of TCS rallied Rs 32,730.22 crore to Rs 13,24,649.78 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Mcap Of Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps ₹86,234.73 Cr; TCS Biggest Gainer | Pexels

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 86,234.73 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

While TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel emerged as the laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 167.22 points or 0.25 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS rallied Rs 32,730.22 crore to Rs 13,24,649.78 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 21,697.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,94,884.37 crore.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 65,995.63, Nifty Above 19,600
article-image

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 18,057.94 crore to Rs 6,13,655.04 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 7,730.16 crore to Rs 5,87,104.12 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank gained Rs 6,018.45 crore to Rs 11,63,164.31 crore.

However, the valuation of Reliance Industries declined Rs 19,336.49 crore to Rs 15,68,216.88 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 4,671.54 crore to Rs 6,62,057.43 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India fell by Rs 4,105.33 crore to Rs 5,30,211.19 crore and that of ITC eroded by Rs 2,743.6 crore to Rs 5,51,463.84 crore.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 8: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...
article-image

Bharti Airtel's market valuation dipped Rs 196.19 crore to Rs 5,19,082.95 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the country's most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPIs Sell-Off Continues; Take Out ₹8,000 Cr From Equities In October

FPIs Sell-Off Continues; Take Out ₹8,000 Cr From Equities In October

Ahead Of Share Market: Top Events To Impact Trading Next Week

Ahead Of Share Market: Top Events To Impact Trading Next Week

Gold, Silver Prices On October 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On October 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

India's Power Consumption Grows Nearly 8% to 847 Billion Units In First Half Of FY24

India's Power Consumption Grows Nearly 8% to 847 Billion Units In First Half Of FY24

Mcap Of Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps ₹86,234.73 Cr; TCS Biggest Gainer

Mcap Of Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps ₹86,234.73 Cr; TCS Biggest Gainer