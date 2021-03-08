Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gifts refrigerated truck to Govt Medical Stores Depot, Mumbai

As a leading and socially committed public sector undertaking, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has been actively supporting the nation’s effort to fight the Covid-19 Pandemic.

To support the Government’s COVID vaccination drive, MDL has gifted a refrigerated truck worth Rs 32,05,000 to the Government Medical Stores Depot, Mumbai with the Vaccine Storage Capacity of 32 Cubic Meters.

The truck was formally handed over at MDL by Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, AVSM, NM,IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, MDL to Dr. Raman Mohan Singh, Director, Central Drugs Testing Laboratory, who is in-charge of Government Medical Store Depot (GM-SD) Mumbai, on March 5, 2021.