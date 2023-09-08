Mazagon Dock Shares Jump 12% After It Signs Ship Repair Agreement With US Government | File

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares on Friday saw a jump of 12 per cent trading at Rs 2,342.55. The jump comes after the company signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Government represented by NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka. The agreement signed by Mazagon Dock is a non-financial agreement.

There are only two shipyards in the country including the MDL who have signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement.

This agreement is expected to open-up voyage repairs of US Navy Ships at MDL.

Mazagon Dock shares

The shares on Friday morning at 11:44 am IST were trading at Rs 2,339.20, up by 12.04 per cent.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders contract with Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited signed a Contract with Indian Navy for Medium Refit cum Life Certification (MRLC) of second Shishumar class submarine INS SHANKUSH on 30 Jun 2023. The Contract was signed in presence of Dinesh Kumar, JS & AM(MS) and other MoD reps.

Read Also Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Signs Contract For MRLC Of INS Shankush

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)