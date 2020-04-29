May Day, Buddha Purnima, Eid-ul-Fitr: Full list of bank holidays in May

Public and private banks will remain closed for 13 days in May. Apart from Saturdays and Sundays, the banks are slated to remain close on bank holidays including Labour day, Buddha prunima, Eid-ul-Fitr and others..

It is important to note that not all states will have 13 holidays and it depends on the festival being celebrated in the state.

Here's the full list of Bank holidays in May;

1. May 1: Labour Day (Holiday in all states)

2. May 3: Sunday (Holiday in all states)

3. May 7: Buddha Purnima (Holiday in Mumbai. Nagpur, Goa, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru)

4. May 8: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (Holiday in Kolkata)

5. May 9: 2nd Saturday (Holdiay in all states)

6. May 10: Sunday (Holiday in all states)

7. May 17: Sunday (Holiday in all states)

8. May 21: Shab-e- Kadar (Holdiay in Jammu and Srinagar)

9. May 22: Jummat-ul- Vida (Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar)

10. May 23: Saturday (Holiday in all states)

11. May 24: Sunday (Holiday in all states)

12.May 25: Eid-ul-Fitr (Holiday in all states)

13. May 31: Sunday (Holiday in all states)

Well, amid coronavirus lockdown, banks have been working with minimum staff as per the guidelines of the government and have been practising social distancing at all times. For the convenience and safety of all, government as well as banks have urged to refrain visiting the banks and use digital platforms for any urgent transaction.