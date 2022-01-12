Max Life Insurance's death claim settlement at 99.35% in 2020-21

Max Life Insurance's death claim settlement stood at 99.35% in 2020-21 in the financial year 2020-21, while the company paid claims worth over Rs 885 crore.

Max Life's customer commitment has helped the company consistently improve the the claims paid ratio to surpass the 99 per cent benchmark for the past two financial years.

Max Life's claims paid ratio over the past five years from 97.81 per cent in FY17 to 99.35% in FY21.

