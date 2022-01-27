Max Life and Policybazaar come together to enhance homemakers' financial protection

Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd., announces protection offering for Indian homemakers by extending its Max Life Smart Secure Plus Plan, a non-linked non-participating Individual Pure Risk Premium Life Insurance Plan, as an independent term insurance cover to them.

The ‘Max Life Smart Secure Plus Plan’ offered on Policybazaar will help secure female homemakers’ lives independent of their spouse’s life insurance cover.

Max Life and Policybazaar are partnering to address critical challenges of this customer base and improve penetration in the largely untapped segment. To make financial protection more accessible, the ‘Max Life Smart Secure Plus Plan’ will be available to consumers where household income is a minimum of Rs. 5 Lakhs per annum.

V. Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life said, “Max Life’s Smart Secure Plus Plan for homemakers is a step towards empowering Indian women and enabling greater financial inclusion by providing protection in challenging times.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:35 PM IST