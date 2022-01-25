Max India posts Rs 5.7 cr net loss in Dec quarter

Max India reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.70 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company stated that the net loss stood at Rs 12.97 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 42.83 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 34.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:41 PM IST