Matter Motor Works And Airtel Business Partners For Its AERA Motorbikes

Matter Motor Works, a technology-led innovation start-up, and Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today, announced a strategic partnership to deploy Airtel’s IoT solution in Matter AERA, India’s first and only geared electric motorbike, the company announced through an exchange filing.

As part of the partnership, Airtel will enable advanced automotive grade E-Sims on all Matter AERA bikes, for which the pre-booking opened on 17th May. In the first phase, 60,000 Matter bikes will be enabled with Airtel E- Sims with advanced IOT features, offering a smart and connected experience on Airtel’s pan-India superior network.

Matter plans to produce over 300,000 such bikes over the next three years. Airtel's advanced IoT platform, “Airtel IoT Hub”, will help with the real time tracking of these vehicles, monitoring performance with advanced analytics while maintaining extremely high reliability augmented by telco grade security.

“Airtel is delighted to partner with Matter Motor Works and offer best-in-class connected mobility solutions to their consumers using our cutting edge IoT solutions. As the country embarks on its ambitious goal to reduce its carbon footprint, green mobility will play a critical role in helping India achieve its net zero goals. We look forward to this partnership, to setting new benchmarks and demonstrating how technology can enable efficient services and solutions for companies that embrace technology," said Harish Laddha, CEO – Emerging Business, Airtel.

“The Internet-enabled motorbike has the power to curate and redesign connected experiences, making Matter's AERA the smart bike of the future. We are extremely delighted to partner with Airtel to start our journey of connectivity on the move, deploying the power of IoT for continuously enhancing experiences,” Matter Founder and CEO, Mohal Lalbhai.

