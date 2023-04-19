Mastek named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout in the Global ISG Index | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek, a digital engineering and cloud service provider, on Wednesday announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, through an exchange filing. Mastek has been featured for the last three quarters in the ISG Booming 15 leaderboard - for the Americas in 3Q22, EMEA in 4Q22 and Global and EMEA in 1Q23.

Mastek was among the leading providers in the Booming 15 category for the Global and EMEA region based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 1Q 2023 Global ISG Index. Mastek’s inclusion in the ISG Index is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

Now in its 82nd consecutive quarter, the ISG Index provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

“Mastek is pleased to be included in the ISG Booming 15 list – in the Global Category for the 1st time,” said Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO, Mastek. He further added, “This recognition is a significant milestone, indicating Mastek's ability to be a trusted partner for our clients in digital engineering, experience, cloud transformation and related managed services. We remain committed to help our customers decomplex their IT landscape to accelerate savings, transform their business models and get more ROI from cloud & data investments.”

“The ISG Index is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry,” said Paul Reynolds, Chief Research Officer of ISG. “Mastek continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for managed services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers.”