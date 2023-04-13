Mastek allots shares worth Rs 19,665 to employees as stock options | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek Limited on Thursday allotted 3,931 shares worth Rs 19,665 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 5 each were allocated after the approval by the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors.

The said equity shares would rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.

The company's paid-up share capital has increased to Rs 152,643,790 consisting of 30,529,758 shares.

Mastek on March 31, announced that it had been named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Mastek shares

The shares of Mastek Limited on Thursday at 1:38 pm IST were at Rs 1,599.25, down by 0.59 per cent.