 Mastek allots shares worth Rs 19,665 to employees as stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMastek allots shares worth Rs 19,665 to employees as stock options

Mastek allots shares worth Rs 19,665 to employees as stock options

The shares worth Rs 5 each were allocated after the approval by the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Mastek allots shares worth Rs 19,665 to employees as stock options | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek Limited on Thursday allotted 3,931 shares worth Rs 19,665 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 5 each were allocated after the approval by the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors.

The said equity shares would rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.

The company's paid-up share capital has increased to Rs 152,643,790 consisting of 30,529,758 shares.

Mastek on March 31, announced that it had been named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Read Also
Mastek named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
article-image

Mastek shares

The shares of Mastek Limited on Thursday at 1:38 pm IST were at Rs 1,599.25, down by 0.59 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel expand Spiritual Journeys/Darshans portfolio

Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel expand Spiritual Journeys/Darshans portfolio

Sula rewards employees with 19,271 shares as stock option

Sula rewards employees with 19,271 shares as stock option

Vedanta to raise NCDs worth Rs 2,100 cr

Vedanta to raise NCDs worth Rs 2,100 cr

Mastek allots shares worth Rs 19,665 to employees as stock options

Mastek allots shares worth Rs 19,665 to employees as stock options

IPO-bound Barcelona raises Rs 5 cr from GetVantage

IPO-bound Barcelona raises Rs 5 cr from GetVantage