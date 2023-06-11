Mastek Allots 61,331 Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Mastek (Representative)

The board of directors of Mastek Limited on Sunday approved and allotted 61,331 shares of Rs 5 each to eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares will rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.

With this allotment the paid-up share capital has increased to Rs 1,52,950,445 consisting of 30,590,089 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Mastek shares

The shares of Mastek Limited on Friday closed at Rs 1,964, down by 0.60 per cent.